Tata Housing ties up with Lotus Greens to enter Noida market

New Delhi: In order to foray into the Noida property market, realty major Tata Housing on Thursday announced partnership with locak developer Lotus Greens for a 20-acre housing project.

The project 'Destination 150' will be developed by its subsidiary Tata Value Homes.

"Developed in partnership with Lotus Greens, this 20-acre ultra-modern property will comprise six wings of 2 BHK and 3 BHK units starting at 50 lakhs and 57 lakhs respectively," Tata Housing said in a statement.

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce our expansion into the Noida market with Destination 150 our first mega housing project of the new year. The launch of this project is in line with our vision of creating marquee projects in the major metro cities of India," Tata Housing MD & CEO Brotin Banerjee said.

This smart housing project scaled to include the latest technology and amenities, will propel residential and commercial development in Noida, creating greater opportunity for growth in the region, he added.

Tata Housing is already present in the National Capital Region (NCR) property market and is developing four housing projects in Gurgaon. It is now entering Noida, which in the past decade has become a major real estate destination.

With PTI Inputs