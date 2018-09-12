हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unitech independent director resigns

New Delhi: Crisis-hit Unitech Ltd Tuesday said that Kali Charan Agarwal, an aditional Non-executive Independent Director has resigned from the company.

In a filing to the BSE, the Gurgaon-based developer said that Agarwal tendered his resignation yesterday.

The company has taken into effect the resignation letter from September 10th, it added.

Debt-ridden Unitech is facing a huge crisis as the company has failed to deliver its housing projects on time, forcing home buyers to protest on streets and on sites as well as file court cases.

