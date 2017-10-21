Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
2.0: Aamir Khan turned down Rajinikanth's role—Watch video

According to Aamir Khan's latest interview with Zee ETC, Shankar had approached Aamir for the lead role in 2.0. but the latter  rejected the offer.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 21, 2017, 12:34 PM IST
New Delhi: S Shankar's 2.0 is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 and with the recent first look of Amy Jackson revealed, we can no longer keep calm! The movie stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar along with Amy and is a sequel to the 2010 film, Robot.

While Akshay Kumar is playing the negative role in the film, superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in the lead role. However, here's a piece of news that would come as a surprise!

A video of the interview has surfaced online. A fanclub of Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share the video.

Here's the Twitter post:

2.0 is expected to hit the theaters in January 2018.

