2.0: New poster announcing audio launch out- See pic

New Delhi: The makers of one of the most anticipated films of 2018, 2.0 announced the audio launch on October 27, in Dubai. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles and with the first look poster of the audio launch out, we can't help but be excited for the film to hit theatres on January 25, 2018.

Fans have a big reason to smile as the movie's audio will be launched today.

Here is the poster as shared on the official Twitter handle of the movie 2.0:

The poster features Rajinikanth and Amy standing and glowing in their golden outfits. At the back are ferocious eyes of Akshay Kumar who will be playing a negative role in the film.

2.0 is helmed by S. Shankar.