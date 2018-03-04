2.0: New still from the sets of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer out!

Mumbai: A brand new still from the sets of Shankar’s 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is out.

In the still we can see Akshay and Rajini in their respective costumes.

Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter Saturday night to share the new still.

He tweeted: “A new still of @superstarrajini and @akshaykumar from #2Point0 (sic).”

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board as the leading lady.

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his first film with the one and only Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote it. Large scale promotional events have been held across the globe. The team launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai a few weeks back. They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

The film has been bankrolled Lyca Productions and the estimated budget crosses over Rs 400 crores! It is one of the most expensive films India has ever made.

Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Nirav Shah has taken charge of the cinematography.