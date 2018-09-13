2.0 teaser: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar will leave you stunned—Watch

New Delhi: The highly anticipated teaser of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' has finally been unveiled. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers decided to give us a sneak-peek in the world of 2.0. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and the makers have spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately. It is one of the most expensive films India has ever made. Akshay is making his Tamil movie debut with the mega-budget film.

Well, the teaser has been unveiled and it will give you goosebumps. This is surely the VFX experience of a lifetime! The teaser welcomes back 'Chitti' the robot who will engage in a ruthless war with the bone-chilling character of Akshay. This is the first time that the actor will play a negative role and we must say, his look has left us stunned.

Without much delay, check out the teaser here:

Intrigued? Well, we are as well! This has surely made it even harder to wait for the film release.

Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The makers have left no stone unturned to promote the mega-budget project. Large-scale promotional events have been held across the globe.

The film has music composed by Oscar Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The team had launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai.

They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

Fans of Thalaiva are excited and so are we. The film is the sequel to the 2010 super-hit 'Robot' which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Rajinikanth.

'2.0' is slated to release on November 29 this year.

We can't wait for the release, can you?