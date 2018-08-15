हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The movie is expected to be launched on her birth anniversary next year.

A biopic on former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa on the anvil

Mumbai: A biopic on late Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will be produced by Vibri Media. The film will have some of the significant names from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote: "#BreakingNews: Vibri Media - producer of #83TheFilm and #NTRBiopic - to produce #JayalalithaBiopic in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... The producers plan to launch the movie on Jayalalitha’s birth anniversary: 24 Feb 2019... First look will also be released on the same day... contd.(sic)."

"Tamil filmmaker Vijay [of #Madrasapattinam] will direct #JayalalithaBiopic... He is overseeing the pre-production work of the film, based on the vision shared by producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Brinda Prasad... Film will star prominent names from Bollywood and South. (sic)."

The movie is expected to be launched on her birth anniversary on February 24, 2019. The first look of the movie will be unveiled on the same day.

J Jayalalithaa was one of Tamil Nadu's iconic leaders. She was elected as the Chief Minister five times. She breathed her last on December 5, 2016, and laid to rest with full state honours near the MGR Memorial at Chennai's famous Marina Beach on the following day. 

Before entering active politics, Jayalalithaa had enthralled moviegoers with her acting skills.

