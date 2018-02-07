Malayalam actress abduction case: Dileep's demand for actress's video rejected by court

Kochi: A Kerala court on Wednesday turned down actor Dileep's demand for a copy of the video of molestation of a Malayalam actress, who was kidnapped last year. He is a co-accused in the case.

The actress was taken around Kochi for about two hours while allegedly being molested in the car before being dumped near a popular director's residence.

The Angamaly Magistrate court refused to hand over the video on the grounds that it could be misused and the privacy of the actress had to be protected.

The abduction incident took place in February 2017, while the actress was on her way to Kochi from her house. Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case led the gang of criminals.

The trial court in December 2017, accepted the charge sheet that named a total of 12 persons, including Dileep as accused, while his former wife Manju Warrier, a key witness.

The 650-page charge sheet included secret depositions. Among the list of witnesses, around 50 are from the film industry.

Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017, and after 85 days in jail, he got a conditional bail.

With the trial all set to commence shortly, while Dileep was given over 700 pieces of evidence in the case, which included pictures and visuals, the video of the alleged molestation was not handed over.

However, he and his counsel was allowed to view it.

According to his counsel, one reason why they have wished to have a hard copy of this crucial piece of evidence was that they have doubts over its authenticity and had raised doubts that it was a "doctored video".