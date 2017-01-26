Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi starrer ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ teaser is a visual treat – WATCH
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 13:25
Mumbai: AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are back together again with yet another visually enticing and musically enchanting labour of love – ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi. The teaser of the film is out and it’s incredibly captivating.
Check it out here:
The film will also release in Telugu as ‘Cheliyaa’. Watch the Telugu teaser here:
The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film but going by the teaser, it is likely that the will leave us spellbound.
First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 13:25
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Rohan Mehra evicted from 'Bigg Boss 10', wants Lopamudra to win!
- Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron together make an adorable picture!
- Shah Rukh Khan – Karan Johar’s witty ‘Twitter’ conversation is the best thing you will read today!
- Raees DAY 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan marches ahead of Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'
- Tiger Shroff walking the 'Munna Michael' path will make your jaws drop!