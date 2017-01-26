close
Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi starrer ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ teaser is a visual treat – WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 13:25
Mumbai: AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are back together again with yet another visually enticing and musically enchanting labour of love – ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi. The teaser of the film is out and it’s incredibly captivating.

Check it out here:

The film will also release in Telugu as ‘Cheliyaa’. Watch the Telugu teaser here:

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film but going by the teaser, it is likely that the will leave us spellbound.

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 13:25

