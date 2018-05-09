After Arjun Reddy success, Vijay Deverakonda buys house, sets up an office

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is on a roll. The young actor has scaled a new height with the release of his last film 'Arjun Reddy'. And now, he has his own house, an office and a team to handle his social media profiles to connect with fans.

And it doesn't end here. He has also bagged almost half a dozen films in his kitty.

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay explains, "Four years ago, I was scared every time I went to a filmmaker's office, and they always sent me away. Now, I have my own office and a team working for me. For the first time I am able to interact with the media from my office; that makes me happy."

Talking about the Savitri biopic Mahanati, he said, "Director Nag Ashwin has had a great influence on me. When he asked me to play a small role in his film, I couldn’t say no. I am proud of having reached a position where I can help a project by being a part of it. Though it is a small role, I am happy to be a part of the film."

When asked if there will be a sequel to 'Arjun Reddy', the actor responds saying, "Yeah. There might be but not soon. My idea was to show Arjun Reddy as a 40-year-old happily married man. Arjun should have a daughter and we have to show what he will do as a father when his daughter falls in love. If this works out, the sequel would come."

In the meantime, Arjun is awaiting the release of his next film, 'Taxiwala' which will hit the screens on May 18. The film has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and features Priyanka Jawalkar, and Malavika Nair in leading roles.