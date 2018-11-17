हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Singham

Ajay Devgn's Singham Punjabi goes on the floor, actor sends good team

The shooting of the film kickstarted on November 16 with cast - Parmish, Sonam Bajwa and Kartar Cheema.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s Singham Punjabi goes on the floor, actor sends good team
File photo

'Singham', which was first made in the southern film industry, followed by Bollywood, is now set to get a Punjabi remake with Parmish Verma in the lead role. It will release next year. Actor Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of the film, will be presenting the film, which is all set to hit theatres in 2019.

The Punjab version will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The shooting of the film kickstarted on November 16 with the star cast - Parmish, Sonam Bajwa and Kartar Cheema.

On the occasion, Ajay took to his Instagram and shared a photo of the mahurat shot of the film. He captioned the photo as, "Good Luck @navaniatsingh @parmishverma @tseries.official @panorama_studios @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk."

Noted trade analyst taran Adarsh too shared the news on Twitter writing, "#Singham goes #Punjabi... Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak venture into Punjabi films... Will remake #Singham [2011] in #Punjabi... Stars Parmish Verma, Sonam Bajwa and Kartar Cheema... Directed by Navaniat Singh... Filming starts 16 Nov 2018."

Earlier, this year, Ajay Devgn too had announced the Punjabi remake of his film and released the first poster of the same. 

Speaking of Parmish Verma, the Punjabi singer is extremely popular for his songs like 'Gaal Ni Kadni' and 'Taur Naal Shada'.

'Singham' in Punjabi is being helmed by Navaniat Singh. The hindi version of the film starred Kajal Aggarwal opposite Ajay and was directed by Rohit Shetty. It was the remake of a 2010 Tamil film with the same title. The film received mixed reviews but was a hit at the Box Office. 

SinghamSingham PunjabAjay DevgnParmish VermaSingham filmPunjabi Singham

