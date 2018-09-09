हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2.0

Akshay Kumar has special birthday treat for fans, unveils new 2.0 poster—See pic

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the mega-budget project.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's action superstar, Akshay Kumar turns a year older today. The incredibly talented actor has an ocean of fans who thronged Twitter with wishes on his birthday. Akshay is gearing up for the release of his next film, '2.0' along with none other than, Rajinikanth. The film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on board as the leading lady.

On the occasion of his birthday, Akshay took to Twitter to unveil a brand new poster of the film.

He wrote, “ Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE!”

The makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the mega-budget project. Large-scale promotional events have been held across the globe. 

The team had launched the audio of the film at a grand event in Dubai. They even lifted a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon with images of the characters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the film. Images of the hot air balloon flying over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles were released.

The film has been bankrolled Lyca Productions and the estimated budget crosses over Rs 400 crores! It is one of the most expensive films India has ever made.

Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film while Nirav Shah has taken charge of the cinematography.

