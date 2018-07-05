हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar unveils Chumbak trailer, says Marathi movies have better content than Hindi films

While talking about Chumbak, Akshay left many people spellbound by his excellent command over the Marathi language.   

Akshay Kumar unveils Chumbak trailer, says Marathi movies have better content than Hindi films

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar unveiled the trailer of Chumbak, his Marathi production venture on Thursday. The film which has already garnered much appreciation and love at various film festivals will hit theatres on July 27.

Starring lyricist Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Jadhav and Sangram Desai, Chumbak has been presented by Akshay Kumar and jointly produced by Aruna Bhatia, Naren Kumar and Cape of Good Films. Sujatha N Kumar and Shreni Modi are a part of the film as its co-producers.

While talking about Chumbak, Akshay left many people spellbound by his excellent command over the Marathi language. People were surprised because he is a Punjabi but he spoke Marathi fluently.

Akshay believes that Marathi cinema is content driven and the films produced in the regional language are far better than Hindi movies. 
He added that Marathi films are not just entertaining but focus equally on bolder issues. 

While interacting with reporters during the trailer launch, the Khiladi superstar said that he never saw a film as good as Chumbak in his 28-year long career. 

He showed the film to his Marathi teacher, and she liked it. He also expressed his desire to be associated with many more such films in the future too. 

Akshay, who has produced two Marathi films before Chumbak, believes that Bollywood is gradually doing more content-driven films.

The superstar began this year with PadMan, a film based on social worker Arunachalam Muruganantham. His next Gold will release during Independence Day.

Tags:
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar filmsChumbakMarathi filmChumbak trailer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close