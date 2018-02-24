Alert for Rajinikanth fans, 'Kaala' teaser to be out on this date

New Delhi: The news all the Rajinikanth fans have been waiting for is here!

The first teaser from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' will be out on March 1, the makers announced on Saturday.

Actor and producer Dhanush, under whose banner Wunderbar Films the film is being produced, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"The news you have all been waiting for. Kaala teaser from March 1. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar's charisma and style," he tweeted along with the poster. Rajinikanth is dressed in an all-black outfit with matching shades and his attitude is to die for in the new poster.

The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar's charisma and style. " ____ _________ ____ ____________ _______ ____.._ ..? _________!!! " pic.twitter.com/3gcKmhWXEQ - Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2018

The teaser will be released by Wunderbar Studios, the record label and online video channel of Wunderbar films, in association with their digital partner Divo.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, 'Kaala' is slated to release on April 27. The film is Rajini's second collaboration with Ranjith, who delighted fans with 'Kabali' in 2016. Kaala's story reportedly revolves around the oppression of Tamil people in Mumbai.

The film revolves around Rajinikanth's character, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums - Dharavi. It will apparently have a very strong political angle and will address the issue of oppressed Tamils.

The film has been made as a Tamil-Hindi bilingual and will also be dubbed in Telugu.

Apart from Thalaivar, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya and Samuthirakani.