Allu Arjun and son Ayaan re-create Priya Prakash Varrier's finger gun act

Priya Prakash took to her Instagram account to share the hilarious video

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 24, 2018, 20:59 PM IST
Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet sensation overnight just by winking in a song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love, has a competitor now and that is none other than Telugu star Allu Arjun and his son Ayaan.

Priya Prakash took to her Instagram account to share the hilarious video where Allu Arjun dubs Priya’s style of a flying kiss and his son Allu Ayaan enacts Roshan's part. Allu Ayaan falls on the bed and bounces in a very dramatic and a filmy manner and Priya couldn't stop herself from sharing it.

Here's the video

 

Earlier, Allu Arjun couldn't stop himself from praising Priya Varrier's wink, taking to Twitter, he wrote,"Theeeee Cutest Video I have seen in recent times. The power of simplicity. Love it !  #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi #OruAdaarLove .

Here's his Tweet:

Directed by  Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar Love is slated to hit the screens in July this year. It would be a debut film for both Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul 

