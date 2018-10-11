हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan's first look from 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' out on birthday—Watch

The film is produced by Ram Charan.

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s first look from &#039;Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy&#039; out on birthday—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older today and as a sweet birthday gift, the makers of period drama 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' have unveiled Bachchan senior's first look and the motion teaser as well.

The film is produced by Ram Charan on Konidela Production Company banner and directed by Surender Reddy. 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' stars Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Jagapati Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, and Brahmaji.

Watch the motion teaser and first look poster:

This movie marks the 151st film of Chiranjeevi, and is based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy reportedly. Bachchan senior plays a cameo in the period drama.

'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' will be released in 4 languages—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

So, what do you think about Amitabh Bachchan's look from the film?
 

