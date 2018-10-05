हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anaganaganaga song promo

Anaganaganaga song promo: Jr NTR's dance moves and chemistry with Pooja Hegde will impress you—Watch

The project is produced by S Radha Krishna on Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. 

Anaganaganaga song promo: Jr NTR&#039;s dance moves and chemistry with Pooja Hegde will impress you—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the most talked about upcoming Telugu ventures 'Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava' is high on the buzzword. A day after the trailer of this action drama created a storm online, the makers have unveiled the promo of its new song titled 'Anaganaganaga'.

Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Watch the song here:

It features Jr NTR and former beauty queen Pooja Hegde in the lead and has got a nice feel to it. Jr NTR's impressive dancing skills will leave you entertained and the beautiful foreign landscape at the backdrop is an icing on the cake.

The chemistry between the lead pair is also interesting.

Besides, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes names like Naga Babu and Jagapathi Babu. The music has been composed by S Thaman. The film is set to hit the screens on October 11, 2018. 

