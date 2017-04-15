close
Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 15:39
Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?

Mumbai: The second part of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus – ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ – starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, is reportedly facing opposition from Pro-Kannada groups, who are threatening to disrupt the release of the film which is slated to hit the silverscreen on April 28.

According to a report in dnaindia.com originally attributed to Bombay Times, the makers are trying to settle the matter ahead of the release of the film.

The protestors apparently want Sathyaraj, who plays Kattapa in the magnum opus to apologise for his remarks he had made against the Kannadigas during the Cauvery dispute.

“Sathyaraj had made those comments almost eight to nine years ago. I don't think this is a major issue. We are trying to resolve the matter amicably and release the film as planned,” the film's producer Shobu Yarlagadda was quoted as saying.

The first part of the film was released in 2015. Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Nasser, ‘Baahubali 2’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

