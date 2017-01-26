Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli unveils brand new posters of magnum opus

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter on Republic Day to unveil the brand new posters of the second part of his magnum opus – Baahubali 2 – featuring Anushka Shetty and Prabhas.

Check out the posters of the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi here:

Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena. From one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2. #WKKB. pic.twitter.com/TdN3DfWqJA — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) 26 January 2017

The first part of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ was based on Mahendra Baahubali and his valour while the concluding part will revolve around his father Amarendra Baahubali and mother Devasena.

Slated to release on April 28 this year, ‘Baahubali 2’ also stars Rana Daggubati and other popular actors from the southern film industry.