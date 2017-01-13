‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamuli has THIS Indian Epic trilogy in the pipeline?

Mumbai: Director SS Rajamouli who is now busy with the second part of his magnum opus – Baahubali – may work on Mahabharata trilogy for about 5-6 years, report suggests.

According to a report in indianexpress.com, Rajamouli may invest about five to six years to make a film with three parts to retell the Epic Indian tale of brotherhood, vengeance, righteousness and Dharma.

The trilogy may have big names from the Indian film industry and is expected to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crores.

However, the director feels that it is a great responsibility and a tough job to recreate the great Indian epic on celluloid.

The first part of Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ proved to be a roaring success not just in India but in the international arena too. The magnum opus made Telugu star Prabhas a household name.

Slated to release on April 28 this year, the concluding part of ‘Baahubali’ will finally solve the biggest mystery ‘Why did Kattapa kill Baahubali?’.