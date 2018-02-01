'Baahubali' Prabhas's 'Saaho' may not release in 2018—Here's why

New Delhi: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali I and II' gave us a new heartthrob to gush over. Yes! We are talking about none other than Prabhas. The actor has become a new eye candy, especially after 'Baahubali II: The Conclusion' hit the screens last year.

Now all eyes are set on Prabhas's next 'Saaho'. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead opposite him and has an ensemble cast with the likes of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi to name a few.

The latest buzz about the film is that it might not hit the screens in 2018. Yes, looks like Prabhas fans will have to wait more to watch him on the big screens. According to India.com, the film is going to be heavy on action and stunt sequences, and that perhaps is the main reason why 'Saaho' will take time to be made.

The report quotes a source as saying, “There are some international stunt artists who have been brought on board Saaho. Sujeeth is very keen on shooting the action scenes ala Hollywood films and therefore, the post production of the film is happening simultaneously as the shoot takes place so as to gauge if the scene has come out as desired or if there is need for any alteration or re-shoot to make it more perfect. It is a time consuming process and will take the time it takes and one cannot rush it.”

Reportedly, the cast and crew have decided to get done with shooting the action scenes first keeping in mind the international crew's schedule. Quoting a source, the report mentions, “The makers are now mulling over a Sankranthi 2019 release date. It is auspicious and will also give the team enough time to complete the project the way they want, without any rush and decent time to promote it as well.”

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi respectively. Besides, Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also stars Arun Vijay and Lal playing pivotal parts.