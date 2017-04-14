close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Baahubali' team celebrates Baisakhi in Chandigarh

South met North today when 'Baahubali's Prabhas and Rana Daggubati visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi.

ANI| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:41
&#039;Baahubali&#039; team celebrates Baisakhi in Chandigarh

New Delhi: South met North today when 'Baahubali's Prabhas and Rana Daggubati visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi.

This was their first ever city visit for the promotions of SS Rajamouli's directorial.

During the college visit, on-screen Baahubali and Bhallala Deva engaged in some festivities with the students. Some students were seen doing push-ups.

The duo got into a game of fistfight and also, interacted with the students on the topics pertaining to the movie and the festival.

Prabhas said, "Celebrating the festival of Baisakhi in Chandigarh has been a joyous experience for us. It was interesting to interact with young minds at the University and soak in the vibe of the festival in the city."

'Baahubali 2' is the most awaited movie in India till date. Not just down in south but all over the nation people are eagerly waiting for the sequel to release.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, 'Baahubali: The Conclusion,' which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles, will hit the screens on April 28, 2017.

TAGS

Baahubaliteam baahubaliBaisakhiBaisakhi 2017Rana DaggubatiPrabhas

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
Movies

Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening fi...

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur
People

Long drive is my idea of romance, says Nimrat Kaur

Priyanka Chopra unsure about &#039;Baywatch&#039; team’s visit to India
Movies

Priyanka Chopra unsure about 'Baywatch' team’s vi...

Shah Rukh Khan teaches &#039;Lungi dance&#039; to Brett Ratner – WATCH
People

Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Rat...

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release of film?
Regional

Baahubali 2: Pro-Kannada groups threaten to disrupt release...

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems
Relationships

Smartphone addiction may create personal, social problems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video