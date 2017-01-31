‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ - Life can't be more satisfying, says VFX supervisor RC Kamalakannan
Chennai: Working on India's most anticipated film ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ can be nerve-wracking, but for visual effects supervisor R.C Kamalakannan it can't be more satisfying as he's getting to learn and share.
"It is 15 months since taking over the reins of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' visual effects. It's amazing that almost all major VFX studios in our country are following one pipeline, working towards one common goal," Kamalakannan, who has also worked on films such as ‘Magadheera’ and ‘Puli’, said in a statement.
He went on to add that work on the film's post-production is currently underway in 33 studios around the world.
"Life can't be more satisfying. This opportunity to learn and share means a lot," he said.
With the second part in the franchise slated for release on April 28, he added that everyone in the team is racing against time but towards a common goal.
Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, the S.S Rajamouli-directed magnum opus will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, apart from being dubbed in other foreign languages at a later stage.
