Baahubali: The Conclusion to release in China tomorrow; will it defeat Aamir Khan's Dangal at the Box Office

Mumbai: The second half of SS Rajamouli's two-part visual effects extravaganza, a magnum opus that made Telugu superstar Prabhas India's heartthrob, is all set to release in China this Friday.

The film set in a fictional kingdom named Mahishmati that narrates the chivalrous tale of Baahubali will hit screens in China on May 4. The story revolves around cousins (Baahubali and Bhalla) who fight for the rightful accession to the throne of the kingdom.

According to Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in 7000 plus screens in the neighbouring country. And it will be interesting to see if it succeeds in derailing Aamir Khan starrer Dangal from its position at the Chinese Box Office. Nitesh's Tiwari's Dangal, a film based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, went on to mint over Rs 1200 crores in China, reports suggest. Interestingly, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium too received much love and appreciation from the Chinese audience.

Bala took to Twitter to post: "#Baahubali2 to open in 7,000+ Screens in #China on May 4th..It has already done $250,000 in Pre-sales.. No.1 in adv booking for the New movies opening on May 4th..(sic)."

Filmmaker Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda's labour of love, hard work, dedication and determination became a roaring success at the global Box Office soon after its release on April 28, 2017. It went on to become the first Indian film to cross the Rs 1500 crore worldwide.

The film released in Russia and Japan earlier this year and is all set to capture the Chinese Box Office tomorrow.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati (as Bhallaladeva), Ramya Krishnan (as Shivagami Devi), Sathyaraj (as Kattappa), Nasser (as Bijjaladeva), Anushka Shetty (as Devasena) and Tamannaah Bhatia (as Avantika).

Baahubali: The Conclusion released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.