Balakrishna's 'Paisa Vasool' trailer takes Internet by storm - Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film 'Paisa Vasool' is taking the Internet by storm these days. Interestingly, the one minute and 47-second glimpse has already garnered more than 4.4 million views on YouTube.

If the trailer is to be judged, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the movie looks like a full-on entertainer. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Paisa Vasool' marks his first time collaboration with Balakrishna.

Produced by Bhavya Creations, the film is gearing up for September 1 release.