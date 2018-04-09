Bharat Ane Nenu: Mahesh Babu assures fans he will make them proud

Hyderabad: Southern star Mahesh Babu has assured fans he will make them proud with his next Telugu release Bharat Ane Nenu.

A pre-release fan event called Bharat Bhairanga Sabha was held Saturday evening. Overwhelmed by the response garnered, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to express gratitude to his fans.

"A mammoth size thank you to all my dear fans for attending the event last night. It was truly a humbling experience to see all of you there. Supremely happy and overwhelmed with the love you all have been showering upon me for all these years," he said.

"Your attendance last night in those large numbers is a reminder for me that I am here only and only because of you all... I will make you guys proud," he added.

The teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu showcases Mahesh Babu as a revolutionary leader as he plays the role of Chief Minister. It is the circumstances behind which Bharat takes over the key role and how he brings about a change in the society.

The patriotic saga is in stark contrast to Mahesh Babu's 2017 release Spyder in which he played Shiva, an intelligence officer.

Bharat Ane Nenu will release on April 20.