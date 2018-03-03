Bhojpuri film Nirahua Chalal London official trailer out - Watch

Mumbai: The trailer of upcoming Bhojpuri film Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey is out and how!

Directed by Chandra Pant the film produced by Sonu Khatri has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Production.

Also starring Manoj Tiger, Sabin Shrestha, Sunil Thapa, Santosh Pehlvan, Kiran Yadav, Gopal Rai, Sushma Adhikari, Santosh Mishra, Sonu Khatri, Ram Magar, Nirahua Chalal London trailer showcases Nirahua’s versatility as an actor.

We can see Nirahua performing some breathtaking stunts.

Going by the trailer, it looks like a family drama with slices of romance, action and comedy all mixed together.

Nirahua is one of the most successful Bhojpuri film stars. He is an actor-singer- producer and a TV presenter too. He had participated as a contestant in the sixth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The multi-talented film actors Holi Mein GST Jor Ke song has crossed over 16 million mark on YouTube. The song with GST (Goods and Services Tax) as its main theme has entertained viewers so much that it has become a sensation of sorts.

Sung by Nirahua and Priyanka Singh, the song has been penned by Pyarelal Yadav and composed by Madhukar Anand.

Also featuring Amrapali Dubey, Holi Mein GST Jor Ke was published on YouTube on February 15, 2018.

In the song, we can see a groom’s family demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh plus GST. And the reaction is hilarious.

Nirahua will be seen with Amrapali in Veer Yoddha Mahabali too. He had shared posters of the film in December last year.