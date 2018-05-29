Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan reveals the release date of his Telugu film Saakshyam

Mumbai: Ravi Kishan took to Twitter to share the poster of his upcoming Telugu film Saakshyam (meaning witness), an action fantasy thriller. The film directed by Sriwass is slated to hit theatres worldwide on July 20.

Kishan tweeted: "My #telugu film release dates confirmed..(sic)."

The film jointly produced by Abhishek Nama and Vivek Kuchibhotla stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film will feature Sarath Kumar, Meena, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Ashutosh Rana, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Jayaprakash and others in supporting roles.

Kishan has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati films too.

Here's more on one of Kishan's future endeavour:

Kishan has teamed up with Guy Ratchanont Suprakob for an India-Thai joint production.

Based on Gautama Buddha, the film will have actors from India and Thailand.

Kishan, who is one of the biggest names in the film industry had visited Thailand recently and that's when he met Suprakob. The two had a lengthy chat and in the end, decided to do a film together. Details about the film will be announced soon. In a column for a Hindi newspaper, Ravi had written that the Indian and Thai cultures are very similar.