Bucket list trailer: Madhuri Dixit's maiden Marathi film is joyful journey of self-realisation

The trailer of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi venture 'Bucket List' is out and we must say that the Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak will win your heart with her antics in the film. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, 'Bucket List' focuses on the character of Madhura Sane, essayed by Madhuri.

The film focusses around the life of Madhura, who goes beyond her family duties to fulfil the wishlist of a teen girl, named Sai, who seemed to have donated her heart.

The trailer brings glimpses of Madhuri fulfilling some of the wishes that Sai had, like riding a motorcycle to trip to Leh Ladakh and making her mom complete her poem, getting drunk and clicking a selfie with Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

The 2:30-minute long trailer also has a surprise cameo of Ranbir that will leave you all surprised. It is to be noted that Madhuri and Ranbir have featured together in a special dance number 'Ghagra' in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Check out the trailer here:

The Marathi film also features talented actors like Sumeet Raghavan and Renuka Shahane and is all set to be released in theatres on May 25.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has begun shooting for 'Kalank' and has also been roped in for Indra Kumar's 'Total Dhamaal'.