Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser out

Southern superstar Chiranjeevi is back with yet another power-packed film titled ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. The teaser of the film was unveiled today. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is expected to hit the screens next year, has already made the right kind of noise amongst the viewers.

New Delhi: Southern superstar Chiranjeevi is back with yet another power-packed film titled ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. The teaser of the film was unveiled today. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is expected to hit the screens next year, has already made the right kind of noise amongst the viewers.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy revolves around the story of one of India's earliest freedom fighters Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who protested against the British rule much ahead of the First War of Independence in 1857. Chiranjeevi along with his son Ram Charan are all set to present the story of this unsung hero on the celluloid.

In the teaser, Chiranjeevi can be seen as the feisty and bold Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who singlehandedly fought against the British soldiers and gives them a hard time. British soldiers are fazed by Reddy's monstrosity as they fail to counter him.

Apart from the superstar Chiranjeevi,  Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo in this Southern magnum opus, which he filmed in March.

The film is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Chiranjeevi' son Ram Charan under the banner of his Konidela Production Company. 

