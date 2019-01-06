हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pink

Confirmed! Vidya Balan to star in Tamil remake of 'Pink'

The Tamil remake of 'Pink' will have none other than power-pack actress Vidya Balan in a pivotal role. 

Confirmed! Vidya Balan to star in Tamil remake of &#039;Pink&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The 2016 social drama 'Pink' created a storm when it released two years back simply for its hard-hitting narrative, author-backed roles and impeccable performances of the lead actors. The movie by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury was widely appreciated for its content and treatment of a sensitive issue.

The movie was written by Ritesh Shah. It was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Sheel Kumar and Shoojit Sircar. The film featuring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal parts is now being made in Tamil.

The Tamil remake of 'Pink' will have none other than power-pack actress Vidya Balan in a pivotal role. South superstar Thala Ajith will be seen playing an important part in the movie. Talking about the Tamil remake, producer Boney Kapoor told Mid-Day.com, “I wouldn't call it a special appearance. There are certain changes that the director has incorporated to suit the Tamil market, and Vidya's character has been accordingly written.”

“Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil to Sridevi, and she immediately agreed”, he added.

The film will be directed by H Vinoth.

 

Tags:
PinkPink remakeVidya BalanSrideviThala AjithPINK filmpink tamil remakeAmitabh BachchanTaapsee Pannu

Must Watch