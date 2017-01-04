Dhanush and Kajol's 'VIP 2' teaser motion poster gives major office vibes!

New Delhi: After Bollywood stunner Kajol enticed her audiences in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale' opposite Shah Rukh Khan last year, the gorgeous light-eyed beauty is ready for her next film.

But the catch here is that she will be soon seen in a Tamil film starring South superstar Dhanush. Yes! The first look of 'VIP 2' created quite a stir among the fans as the unusual pairing of Kajol and Dhanush looked interesting on the poster.

'VIP 2' or Velaiyilla Pattathari or 'VIP 2' has been helmed by Thalaiva Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, who shared the first look posters of the film on Twitter. And now the motion poster of the flick is giving us major office vibes.

Kajol will be back to Tamil cinema after a huge hiatus of 20 years. She first appeared in Tamil film 'Minsara Kanavu'.

Check out what Dhanush posted on Twitter: