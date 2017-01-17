Diljit Dosanjh is Ekta Kapoor's 'Super Singh'
New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who recently stunned Bollywood by bagging the Best Debut (Male) award for 'Udta Punjab' at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, now has some huge plans for Punjabi cinema. Latest reports claim that the 33-year-old star has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor's maiden Punjabi production venture 'Super Singh'.
According to a PTI report, he said in a statement, "It's been my long cherished dream to give Punjabi audiences their own super hero. It fills me with pride that this dream is finally coming to life. What has made it even more special is that I get to make this dream come alive with my favourite director Anurag."
The movie will be directed by National award-winning filmmaker Anurag Singh. The duo earlier ruled the Box Office with the 'Jatt & Juliet' series and 'Punjab 1984' (2014).
The flick is slated to release in June this year.
Diljit is also working on Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri'. Set against the backdrop of a Punjabi marriage, 'Phillauri' also features Suraj Sharma in a key role. Its release date is yet to be announced. It is produced by Anushka- Karnesh's Clean Slate Films and Fox Star Studios.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ranveer Singh's act in 'Bajirao Mastani' stirred me: Hrithik Roshan
- Diljit Dosanjh is Ekta Kapoor's 'Super Singh'
- Good head of hair a real confidence booster: Priyanka Chopra
- Javed Akhtar turns 72, wife Shabana Azmi praises his 'magical persona'
- Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin to promote 'Raees' in Dubai
- Madhavan, Pawan Kalyan to speak at India Conference at Harvard
- Actress Trisha in Jallikattu row, says never opposed the sport
- Will Priyanka Chopra do a Punjabi film? Here's what 'Sarvann' director feels
- Jallikattu row: After Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth bats for bull taming sport
- ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamuli has THIS Indian Epic trilogy in the pipeline?