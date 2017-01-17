Diljit Dosanjh is Ekta Kapoor's 'Super Singh'

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who recently stunned Bollywood by bagging the Best Debut (Male) award for 'Udta Punjab' at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, now has some huge plans for Punjabi cinema. Latest reports claim that the 33-year-old star has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor's maiden Punjabi production venture 'Super Singh'.

According to a PTI report, he said in a statement, "It's been my long cherished dream to give Punjabi audiences their own super hero. It fills me with pride that this dream is finally coming to life. What has made it even more special is that I get to make this dream come alive with my favourite director Anurag."

The movie will be directed by National award-winning filmmaker Anurag Singh. The duo earlier ruled the Box Office with the 'Jatt & Juliet' series and 'Punjab 1984' (2014).

The flick is slated to release in June this year.

Diljit is also working on Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri'. Set against the backdrop of a Punjabi marriage, 'Phillauri' also features Suraj Sharma in a key role. Its release date is yet to be announced. It is produced by Anushka- Karnesh's Clean Slate Films and Fox Star Studios.