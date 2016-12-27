Director apologises to Tamannaah Bhatia after making sexist remarks

Mumbai: Director G Suraaj has apologised to Tamannaah Bhatia -the leading lady in his film ‘Kathi Sandai’ - after making sexist comments about her costume. Tamannaah, who has also worked in Hindi films, had taken to Twitter Monday to demand an apology from the director for offending not just her but women at large.

Ironically, Tamannaah, who was watching Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ which highlights the need for woman empowerment, had to leave the film midway to settle the issue.

She wrote:

“This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment and to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me but to all women in the industry.”

The actress was supported by Vishal, her co-star, who also happens to be General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes' Association.

He showed solidarity with Tamannaah by tweeting:

Totally unnecessary statement by Dir Suraaj.not jus sayin dis as gen secy of da artist association but as an actor.actresses showcase 1/2 — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) 26 December 2016

2/2 their talent and not their bodies.n glad that Suraj has apologised.@tamannaahspeaks sorry for Wat u bin thru Coz of this.unwanted. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) 26 December 2016

After drawing ire and criticism, Suraaj issued statement apologising to Tamannaah and other actresses in the industry.

His statement read:

"I am really sorry and would like to apologise to Ms Tamannah and all the heroines in the industry. My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comments.”

(With PTI inputs)