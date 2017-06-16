close
Dulquer Salmaan plays real-life criminal Sukumara Kuruppu in next film

Srinath had directed Dulquer in his debut Malayalam film ‘Second Show’.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:41
Dulquer Salmaan plays real-life criminal Sukumara Kuruppu in next film

Chennai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has revealed that he will play most wanted criminal Sukumara Kuruppu in his next yet-untitled Malayalam film, to be directed by Srinath Rajendran.

Srinath had directed Dulquer in his debut Malayalam film ‘Second Show’.

They are reuniting after six years and Dulquer is "thrilled".

"After nearly six years, I reunite with Srinath Rajendran. My first director. I'm super thrilled about this film. So happy to share this," Dulquer tweeted along with the film's poster.

The poster reads ‘Dulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kuruppu’.

Sukumara, a family man who, after reading about a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It's been 33 years since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large.

The rest of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised.

TAGS

Dulquer SalmaanSukumara KuruppuDulquer Salmaan filmsDulquer Salmaan Sukumara KuruppuMalayalam films

