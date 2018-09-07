हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan sends out b'day wish to 'coolest dude' Mammootty

The father and son share a strong bond, but Dulquer is not dependent on his father for his films.

Dulquer Salmaan sends out b&#039;day wish to &#039;coolest dude&#039; Mammootty
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kochi: Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Friday wished a happy birthday to the "coolest dude" -- Malayalam megastar Mammootty, also his father.

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the coolest dude ever. Words are never enough to write and our hearts are never enough to fill the love we feel for you pa! Mammukka," Dulquer tweeted along with a photograph of Mammootty sporting a shirt with rolled-up sleeves and blue shorts.

Dulquer, known for sharing online posts with cool hashtags, also wrote: "#definitionofcool #timemachine #megastar #daddycool #theking #aintnobodylikeyou #HappyBirthdayMammukka." 

The father and son share a strong bond, but Dulquer is not dependent on his father for his films.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Dulquer, who made his Bollywood acting debut with "Karwaan" this year, said: "My dad doesn't give me too much feedback after watching my movies. I am sure he enjoyed it ('Karwaan')."

The "Kali" star made his acting debut in 2012 with the Malayalam film "Second Show". He has also acted in Tamil and Telugu films.

 

Tags:
Dulquer SalmaanMammoottyMalayalam megastarMammootty birthday

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close