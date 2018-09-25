हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
balabhaskar

Famous violinist-singer Balabhaskar and wife critical after fatal accident, two-year-old daughter dies

Balabhaskar and his wife Lakshmi are critical and are currently being treated.

Famous violinist-singer Balabhaskar and wife critical after fatal accident, two-year-old daughter dies
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned violinist-singer Balabhaskar and family met with a fatal car accident on Tuesday morning at Pallipuram near Thiruvananthapuram. His two-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries while Balabhaskar and his wife Lakshmi are critical.

According to Indian Express, the family was on their way back from Thrissur after visiting a temple there. The Mangalapuram police told The News Minute, “We assume that the driver dozed off, which caused the accident. The family was returning from Thrissur after visiting a temple.”

Their car reportedly hit a tree as the driver had fallen asleep. Immediately, the highway patrol police took the family to the nearby hospital where the two-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries.

Balabhaskar and his wife Lakshmi are critical and are currently being treated.

The famous violinist started doing live shows at a tender age of 12. He became the youngest music director in the Malayalam film industry when he composed for the movie Mangalya Pallak at 17. His compositions for the albums Ninakaai and Aadyamai are still among the most-sought-after romantic song collections.

Balabhaskar is exceptionally versed in Carnatic music and received the Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar in 2008 by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music(Violin).

 

 

Tags:
balabhaskarbalabhaskar accidentLakshmibalabhaskar daughterCar accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close