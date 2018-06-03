हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajinikanth

Film Federation seeks steps to release 'Kaala' in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The ban on superstar Rajinikanth's coming movie 'Kaala' in Karnataka over his reported statements on the Cauvery row prompted a national film body to request the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce today to expedite its release in the state.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) is upset with Rajinikanth's reported statements that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing in toto.

The chamber recently decided not to allow screening of his movie Kaala, due for release on June 7, in the state.

The film star has often faced the wrath of pro-Kannada organisations for his comments on the Cauvery issue.

Film Federation of India president Sakshi Mehra told PTI that it has requested SIFCC to hold talks with KFCC to get the movie released, in the interest of the film industry.

SIFCC secretary L Suresh said they had sent a letter to KFCC to solve the problem by convening a meeting with the Kannada outfits.

"I have spoken to KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu and also written a letter to him. The KFCC would probably call for a meeting with the outfits tomorrow or the day after," he said.

Suresh said it is unfortunate that cinema is being mixed with politics, which would only result in a loss to the film industry.

"The ban on Kaala will not only affect the Tamil film industry but also the Kannada film fraternity and the Indian film industry as a whole," he said.

Karnataka Rajinikanth Fans Association too has written to KFCC, seeking chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's intervention to solve the issue.

"Politics should not be mixed with cinema. Rajinikanth had made remarks on the formation of Cauvery water board, which could be beneficial to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," president of Karnataka Rajinikanth Fans Association, Rajani Santosh said.

Yesterday, minister of state for finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan had asked DMK working president M K Stalin to request its ally Congress in Karnataka to take steps to release the film.

'Kaala' is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 7. 

