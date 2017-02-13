Filmfare Awards East to honour Bengali cinema

Kolkata: In a move to celebrate the rich filmmaking tradition of Bengal, the 'Jio Filmfare Awards East' 2017 will be honouring popular Bengali films made last year.

Of the 25-27 categories for Bengali films, there will be 10 categories for popular works and the time span will be from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

"It is in the fitness of things that Filmfare starts recognising the present day work of Bengali film industry which is enriched by past masters," Tollywood hero Jeet, who was present at the press meet as representative of the industry, said.

From films like "Praktan", "Saheb Bibi Golaam" to thriller "Kuheli", a varied mix of different Bengali films are up for grabs at the award ceremony to be held on February 25 at Science City auditorium.

Films from other north-eastern states will not be in competition this year.