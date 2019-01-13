First look of Nani starrer Jersey out

New Delhi: Well, who wouldn’t love to watch a film based on a sport? Especially when it is all about cricket, people just wait to watch it on the big screen. In Telugu, one can mostly get to watch commercial entertainers. Very less number of films, based on sports are made in Tollywood. Thanks to actor Nani, he has already done a film on Kabaddi, for Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu in 2010 and now, he is back with another film on sports and it is titled Jersey, a film made in the backdrop of cricket.

Director Gautam Tinnanuri, who bagged a hit with his first film Malli Raava, which had Sumanth and Akanksha Singh in the lead roles. The young director is now helming his second film with actor Nani’s Jersey.

As Sankranti is around, the actor has released the teaser of Jersey, as a feast to the audience. Touted as an emotional sports drama, Jersey showcases the comeback story of an aging cricketer who is named Arjun. In December, the actor took to Twitter to share an interesting snippet about the film. He wrote, “ At 36 there is nothing left for him to prove in cricket. The dreams and heartburns have been left behind… 1996-97 Ranji trophy season was just a display of his love for batting (sic).” Kannada actor Shraddha Srinath will be making her Telugu debut with this film as heroine and Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this film which is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments. The film will be hitting the screens on April 19.