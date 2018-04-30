First single of Rajinikanth starrer 'Kaala' to be released tomorrow

Chennai: The first single of 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, 'Kaala' will be released tomorrow, the film's producer Dhanush said today.

"A surprise to Superstar fans. #kaala 1st single #semmaweightu will be released tom(orrow) evening at 7 pm," the actor, also Rajinikanth's son-in-law, said on Twitter.

Multi-lingual 'Kaala,' produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samudrakani and Eshwari Rao in key roles and is all set to hit the screens world over on June 7.

The film is directed by Pa.Ranjith, his second with the 67-year-old actor after their earlier gangster film, 'Kabali,' which released in 2016.

Santosh Narayan has scored music for the film and the movie's teaser has already hyped expectations amidst movie buffs, especially the fans of Rajinikanth.