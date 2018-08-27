हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oonjala Oonjala

First song titled 'Oonjala Oonjala' from the sports drama Kanaa out

Apart from Aishwarya, the film stars Darshan, Ilvarasu, Ramadoss, Rama and Anthony Bharadwaj.

New Delhi: The intriguing teaser of Arunraja Kamaraj's directorial debut 'Kanaa' was unveiled a few days ago. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh, the teaser managed to grab the attention of the viewers. Now the makers have dropped a song titled 'Oonjala Oonjala'.

Sivakarthikeyan unveiled the first look teaser. He wrote, "Very Happy to present the Sivakarthikeyan Productions maiden venture #Kanaa teaser - https://youtu.be/ccytjbrcYRE  Hope u all wil lik it."

"Presenting the making of the motivating #OonjalaOonjala from #Kanaa rendered by Sid Sriram and Niranjana Ramanan. A cricket based inspirational film directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Kanaa is a Dhibu Ninan Thomas musical starring Aishwarya Rajes, " the video description read.

‘Kanaa’ marks the production debut of Sivakarthikeyan. Popular music composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the music for the film. Apart from Aishwarya, the film stars Darshan, Ilvarasu, Ramadoss, Rama and Anthony Bharadwaj. According to sources, the makers are planning to release the film later this year.

 

