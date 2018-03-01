Gilu Joseph—The Malayalam model whose breastfeeding photo for magazine cover went viral

New Delhi: Gilu Joseph — She took an extremely bold step by doing a photoshoot for the cover of the Malayalam magazine 'Grihalakshmi' and since then, she has been getting accolades from all over.

In the photoshoot, the 27-year-old model from Kerala is seen breastfeeding a baby. The caption on the cover page is in Malayalam but it roughly translates to, "Mothers tell Kerala, 'Please don't stare, we need to breastfeed'."

Thats one heck of gutts from Gilu Joseph !!! Applause pic.twitter.com/zr9l8Q6nGF — sundram (@kasaltsundram55) February 28, 2018

Apart from being a model, Gilu is also a poet and has penned down several art pieces in her native language Malayali. She goes by the pen name Gilu Angela. She also works as an air-hostess with 'Fly Dubai'.

As per reports, Gilu moved to Dubai at the age of 18 to work as cabin crew with the airline.

She hails from Kumily in Idukki district in Kerala and has two sisters. A report claimed that her family was completely against her latest photoshoot which shows her breastfeeding for a magazine.

Interestingly, she isn't a mother herself as yet.

Gilu has penned the lyrics for Malayalam songs in several movies which include, '2 Penkuttikal', 'Sathya', 'C/O Saira Banu', 'Lailaa O Lailaa'. She has also been awarded the Palm Pusthakapura Akshara Thoolika award for her poetry.