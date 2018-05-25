Gippy Grewal-Sonam Bajwa's Carry On Jatta 2 to hit screens on June 1

Punjab film 'Carry on Jatta 2' starring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa is all set to hit the screens on June 1 this year.

The film has been directed by Smeep Kang and is a seqeul to the 2012 blockbuster film, 'Carry On Jatta'. Sonam and Gippy have worked together earlier in 'Best of Luck' and 'Manje Bistre'.

The first installment featured Gippy, Mahie Gill, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Binnu Dhillon among several others. The film was inspired by the 1989 Malayalam film 'Chakkikotha Chankaran' which was already remade in Kannada in 1992 as 'Mana Mecchida Sose'.

Meanwhile, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday tweeted, "Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta2 is one of the keenly awaited films... Looking at the hype surrounding the film, B4U and White Hill Studios have decided to give it a wide release internationally... Will open in 280+ screens on 1 June 2018."

Waheguru di kirpa naal #CarryOnJatta2 #1june2018 nu release ho rahi aa..._

Need your blessings...___ pic.twitter.com/7GQVI5nmBm — Gippy Grewal (@igippygrewal) April 16, 2018

As per Taran, the film will be screened at 280 cinema halls across the country. And looking at the popularity surrounding the film, B4U and White Hill Studios have decided to release the film on international platform as well.

Earlier, Gippy Grewal had shared a poster of the film on his Twitter handle, writing that the film returns with the grace of God.

The second song of 'Carry On Jatta 2' was also released by the makers recently. Titled 'Bhangra Paa Laiye', the song is a perfect party lifter.

'Carry on Jatta 2' will pick up the fun where the first installment ended. The story follows Gippy essaying the role of Jass, an orphan but a happy go lucky person whose sole purpose in life is to go to Canada by any possible means.