हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manje Bistre 2 teaser

Gippy Grewal unveils teaser of Manje Bistre 2 on his birthday — Watch

The official teaser of the biggest Punjabi movie of the year is out now.

Gippy Grewal unveils teaser of Manje Bistre 2 on his birthday — Watch
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal, who turned a year old on Tuesday, has shared a teaser of his forthcoming film, 'Manje Bistre 2' with his fans. The film has been generating a buzz ever since the project was announced. 

Only recently, the makers had released the posters of the film and now, they have released the first teaser of the film. The 1.16-minute-long clip will certainly leave the fans asking for more. 

Check out the teaser of 'Manje Bistre 2' here: 

The first instalment of 'Manje Bistre' featured Sonam Bajwa as the female lead. Released in 2017, 'Manje Bistre' set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. Hence, expectations are already soaring for the sequel. As per reports, 'Manje Bistre' is also the fourth highest grossing Punjabi movie of all time behind 'Carry on Jatta 2', 'Chaar Sahibzaade' and 'Sardaar Ji' according to the Box Office India reports.

Actress Simi Chahal has replaced Sonam as the female lead in the second instalment. The film is directed by Baljit Singh Deo and produced by Gippy Grewal, Jaggi Singh and King Randhawa under the banner of Humble Motion Pictures.

'Manje Bistre 2' is slated to hit screens on April 12, 2019.

Tags:
Manje Bistre 2 teaserGippy GrewalManje Bistre 2Gippy Grewal filmSimi Chahal

Must Watch