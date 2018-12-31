Gippy Grewal's Manje Bistre 2 official poster unveiled — Check out

New Delhi: Gippy Grewal's 'Manje Bistre 2' has been generating buzz ever since the project was announced. And considering the hype the film has generated among the Punjabi film lovers, the makers unveiled a fresh new poster of the film featuring the entire cast, on the social media.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared 'Manje Bistre 2' poster on his Twitter handle, writing, "Gippy Grewal... Presenting the first look poster of #Punjabi film #ManjeBistre2... Teaser will be launched on Gippy Grewal’s birthday [2 Jan 2019]… Written and produced by Gippy Grewal... Directed by Baljit Singh Deo... 12 April 2019 release."

The first installment of 'Manje Bistre' featured Sonam Bajwa as the female lead. Released in 2017, 'Manje Bistre' set the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. Hence, expectations are already soaring for the sequel. As per reports, 'Manje Bistre' is also the fourth highest grossing Punjabi movie of all time behind 'Carry on Jatta 2', 'Chaar Sahibzaade' and 'Sardaar Ji' according to the Box Office India reports.

Actress Simi Chahal has replaced Sonam as the female lead in the second installment. The film is directed by Baljit Singh Deo and produced by Gippy Grewal, Jaggi Singh and King Randhawa under the banner of Humble Motion Pictures.

'Manje Bistre 2' is slated to hit screens on April 12, 2019.