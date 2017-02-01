Hansika Motwani needs more maturity to do women-centric films

Chennai: Actress Hansika Motwani, who is content doing commercial projects across southern industries for now, feels she needs to be more mature and experienced to do women-centric films.

"I'm happy with my commercial heroine tag. In Tamil filmdom, I'm just five years old and I feel I need more experience and maturity to pull of women-centric scripts. When the time is right, I will do female-centric films," Hansika told IANS.

Her forthcoming release is Tamil actioner ‘Bogan’, which hits the screens on Thursday.

Directed by Lakshman, the film also stars Arvind Swami in a pivotal role.

Talking about her role in the movie, she said: "I play the hero's driving force and the story revolves around my character. It's a unique love story and everyone can easily relate to my character."

Being paired with Jayam Ravi for the third time, Hansika said it was like a reunion of sorts.

"It's my third film with Ravi, second with director Lakshman and fourth with cinematographer Soundarajan. We had so much fun shooting every single day and there was never a dull moment. It really felt special to work with all of them again. It was a wonderful reunion," she said.