Rana Daggubati

Honoured to play N Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic: Rana Daggubati

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. 

Honoured to play N Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic: Rana Daggubati

New Delhi: Actor Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing the character of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the "NTR" biopic, says he honoured
to play the role. 

Rana on Monday morning took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Naidu and captioned it: "What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the 'NTR' biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time."

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam in it.

Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

