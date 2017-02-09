close
Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapoor for 'Veeram', calls his look 'incredible'!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 18:25
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently took to Twitter and praised Kunal Kapoor for his look in upcoming film 'Veeram'. The film is a historical drama directed by Jayaraj. Kunal is playing the lead role opposite Divina Thakur in the film.

Hrithik Tweeted: Woah!!!! This looks INCREDIBLE. What a contrast from that superbly real n romantic dear zindagi performance! Can't wait to watch #Veeram

'Veeram' happens to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare Macbeth and is also the fifth instalment in Jayaraj's Navarasa series. The film is made in Malayalam, Hindi and English by the same title.

It will hit the screen on February 24, 2017.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 18:25

Review

