Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapoor for 'Veeram', calls his look 'incredible'!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently took to Twitter and praised Kunal Kapoor for his look in upcoming film 'Veeram'. The film is a historical drama directed by Jayaraj. Kunal is playing the lead role opposite Divina Thakur in the film.

Hrithik Tweeted: Woah!!!! This looks INCREDIBLE. What a contrast from that superbly real n romantic dear zindagi performance! Can't wait to watch #Veeram

Woah!!!! This looks INCREDIBLE. What a contrast from that superbly real n romantic dear zindagi performance! Can't wait to watch #Veeram https://t.co/ar7juJ8Rav — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 8, 2017

'Veeram' happens to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare Macbeth and is also the fifth instalment in Jayaraj's Navarasa series. The film is made in Malayalam, Hindi and English by the same title.

It will hit the screen on February 24, 2017.