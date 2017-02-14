close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Hrithik Roshan unveils trailer of Kunal Kapoor starrer ‘Veeram’ and it’s mindboggling! WATCH

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 10:20
Hrithik Roshan unveils trailer of Kunal Kapoor starrer ‘Veeram’ and it’s mindboggling! WATCH

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan took to his Facebook page Tuesday morning to unveil the trailer of Kunal Kapoor starrer Malayalam period film ‘Veeram’.

Set in the backdrop of an ancient India, 'Veeram' is an epic historical drama inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’.

‘Rang De Basanti’ hunk Kunal has transformed into a robust character for this Jayaraj film which also stars Divina Thakur, Shivajith Nambiar, Aaran, Himarsha Venkatsami and Satheesh Menon.

Check out the intriguing and captivating trailer of the film here:

Slated to release on February 24, ‘Veeram’ will see Punjabi munda Kunal is a never-seen-before avatar.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 10:18

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.